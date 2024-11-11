Is Tulsi plant drying during winter? Follow THESE 5 ways to keep it green throughout the year

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow THESE 5 ways to keep your Tulsi plant green

Tulsi has a special significance in Hinduism. You will find Tulsi plants in most of the houses. People worship Tulsi and take care of the Tulsi plant with great religiousness. Offering water to Tulsi removes the troubles of life. Not only this, Tulsi also has medicinal importance in Ayurveda. Tulsi leaves, tea, and decoction are effective in many diseases. If the Tulsi plant is green in the house, then it is considered a symbol of happiness and prosperity. That is why people take special care of the Tulsi plant. Many times the Tulsi plant dries up due to cold in winter. If the Tulsi plant is not growing properly in your house and starts drying up, put these things in the pot. Here are the 5 ways to keep your Tulsi plant green throughout the year:

How to save the Tulsi plant from drying?

How to make the Tulsi plant green - To keep the Tulsi plant green, put neem water in the Tulsi pot. Putting neem water helps in good growth of Tulsi. This prevents the leaves from drying and the Tulsi plant remains green. The right way to water Tulsi - Tulsi plant needs water. But sometimes, by pouring too much water, the plant starts rotting from the roots. By pouring less water, the plant dries up and by pouring more water, it rots. So, take care of the water. If you pour water on Tulsi every day, then pour water in a very small quantity. Do not add cow dung manure to the Tulsi plant - Some people add wet cow dung manure to the Tulsi plant. This can harm the Tulsi plant. You can add vermicompost manure or dry cow dung manure to the Tulsi plant. Adding too much manure can also burn the plant. Mix sand in the soil - If the basil plant is drying up, check its soil once. A little sandy soil is good for any plant. Clay soil absorbs water and stays wet for a long time. This keeps the plant healthy. So mix some sand in the soil. Also, keep these things in mind - Keep cutting the Tulsi plant from time to time. This helps in good growth. Keep removing the buds on the plant. Do not keep the plant in bright sunlight. Do not keep the plant in the open sky during winter days.

