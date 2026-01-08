‘Daily investment pays off’: Neuroscientist explains how a 90-year-old grandpa does 20 push-ups daily Neuroscientist Andrew David Huberman shared a video of a 90-year-old performing push-ups, using it to reflect on ageing, daily movement and mindset. Through the clip, he emphasised the value of consistency, enjoying effort and keeping fitness part of a full life.

Staying active and maintaining strength as the years pass is something many people hope for, but often assume is unrealistic. It feels like something meant for others. Not for real life.

In a January 6 Instagram post, Andrew David Huberman, an American neuroscientist, podcaster and associate professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, shared a short video that quietly pushes back against that idea. The clip shows a 90-year-old grandfather performing steady, controlled push-ups. Along with the video, Huberman offered reflections on what truly supports long-term fitness.

Fitness in the context of real life

“A lot of people will see fitness content online and start saying ‘oh, this is all they do,’” Huberman noted. “But I encourage people to pursue physical health in the context of a full, healthy life.” The video shows fitness woven into everyday life, not separated from it. Family, presence and movement all sit side by side.

Small habits, repeated daily

Michael Gastelum, who posted the video of his grandfather, explained that the routine is straightforward. The 90-year-old simply “does something physical every day,” staying active and engaged.

Huberman expanded on that idea. “I don’t know if he spent time in the gym specifically, but he certainly puts in physical effort and has for his entire life. Daily investment pays off.” No complicated plans. Just consistency over time.

When effort feels lighter

“Most importantly,” Huberman added, “he is laughing and having fun while pushing. When I was in my teens, the best advice I got about exercise was: learn to enjoy training really hard.”

He also referenced his Stanford colleague Dr Alia Crum: “‘A mindset is a setting for your brain’, so simple but so apt. A hard work-is-fun mindset will make your life so much better.” The idea is not about pushing harder, but about changing how effort is experienced.

The video lands because it is simple. Strength, yes. But also ease, laughter and connection. As Huberman concluded, “Anytime you’re thinking about making an excuse about physical exercise or find yourself resenting hard work, remember this guy pushing out 20 push-ups at 90! Surrounded by family. Joyfully.”

