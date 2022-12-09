Cultural Centre set to open in Mumbai, Nita Ambani calls it ‘tribute to India’s glorious legacy'

Follow us on Image Source : NMACC.COM Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai will open on March 31, 2023

As India’s most modern, iconic and world-class Cultural Centre for performing as well as visual arts gets ready for a grand debut, Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, shared her vision for the first-of-its-kind landmark in the heart of Mumbai named after her. Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and will emerge the most sought-after venue to showcase best of India’s art and culture to the world and bring the world to India.

Nita Ambani called it a truly inclusive centre for performers and visitors, as well as for dreamers and creators, which aims to make the arts accessible to everyone with world-class infrastructure.

“I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world,” said Nita Ambani, while calling NMACC ‘our commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts.’ NMACC is Nita Ambani’s dream project to create an international destination in India for local art, artists, performers, and creators, better than what is available in regions like the US or Europe.

Isha Ambani announced the opening of NMACC in October 2022 to honour her mother's love for culture. The four-storeyed NMACC will contain 16000 sq feet of purpose-built exhibition space and three theatres. The largest of these, a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, will include an extraordinary and unique lotus-themed chandelier with 8,400 Swarovski crystals.

Inside the spectacular Cultural Centre

A trio of dedicated spaces for the performing arts include The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube, all built with cutting-edge technology to cater to a wide range of experiences, from intimate screenings and stimulating conversations to multilingual programming and international productions. The centre will also launch the Art House, a four storeyed space to spotlight leading Indian and international artists.

The Cube seats around 125 people and is ideal for performances

16,000 sq feet Art House is dedicated to visual arts

The Studio Theatre has seating for up to 250 guests and perfect for performances

The Grand Theatre is a 2000-seat venue

The Dhirubhai Ambani Square has a fountain with a play of lights

On March 31, 2023, the doors to NMACC will open with a spectacular three-day launch.

