Eateries in Delhi NCR that will give you Instagram-worthy moments

In the age of social media, no outing is complete without moments captured on camera. Whether you are visiting a place with beautiful interiors or one that lets you soak in the ambiance of the exteriors with a nice view of the surrounding areas, the proof of time well spent often becomes capturing photos or moments on your cell phone. If you are a sucker for Instagram-worthy clicks coupled with nice food, perfect vibes and an enriching outing experience, here are some cafes in Delhi NCR that you must put on your must-visit list.

Cafe De Flora, Chanakyapuri

Cafe De Flora is a unique floral cafe located in the heart of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. A colourful display of flowers adorn the walls and tables and you can get the pleasing smell of nature in this cafe. The colourful flora and fauna also make it an aesthetically pleasing place for clicking photos. Not just this, the cafe offers a variety of hot and cold drinks, as well as a selection of light snacks and pastries. The interiors are Parisian-inspired and offer a cozy atmosphere. If you are planning a date soon then, Cafe De Flora is one place that you must visit with your romantic partner. During the winter season, the cafe's outdoor seating is perfect to enjoy a cup of hot coffee.

Image Source : SOURCEDCafé De Flora, Chanakyapuri is a place that is adorned with flowers and plants

Guppy, Lodhi Colony

The interior of Guppy takes inspiration from Japan. It has a modern setting and the play of colours add zing to the restaurant's vibe. The artwork displayed on the walls makes it the perfect place to capture cutesy moments with your friends or lover. The cuisine is wide-ranging with a special focus on popular Japanese food items. The dining area has a sushi counter with comfortable seating. There are anime-inspired sculptures, a huge mural, candle lighting and relaxed seating centred around a tall Frangipani tree.

Image Source : SOURCEDGuppy in Lodhi Colony has interiors inspired from Japan

Roastery Coffee House, Noida

If you want to spend some quality time in an exterior setting while enjoying life unraveling in front of you, then you must visit Roastery Coffee House in Noida. The place has an extensive menu of coffee for people of all tastes and the aesthetic decor will let you capture some nice moments for your next social media post.

Image Source : SOURCEDRoastery Coffee House, Noida is a nice place for your next visit with friends and family

