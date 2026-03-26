Drinking coffee daily? Gastroenterologist explains how it may affect your liver, brain and digestion

New Delhi:

Coffee tends to get a mixed reputation. For some, it is the go-to comfort drink. For others, it is linked with things like poor sleep, anxiety, or that slightly jittery feeling after one cup too many. Both sides exist, and neither is completely wrong.

But there is more to it. According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS, coffee is not just about side effects. In a recent Instagram video, he spoke about how regular coffee intake, even over a short period like two weeks, can have some noticeable health benefits.

What happens when you drink coffee regularly

Dr Sethi highlights a few key areas where coffee seems to make a difference when consumed consistently.

Liver health may improve

Regular coffee intake has been linked with a lower risk of fatty liver, fibrosis and cirrhosis. That essentially means better long-term support for liver function.

Metabolism can get a lift

“Coffee contains compounds like chlorogenic acids that can support insulin sensitivity,” he explained. This can help the body process energy more efficiently.

Brain function feels sharper

Caffeine plays a role here. It can improve alertness, focus and overall mental performance. Not a miracle boost, but noticeable.

Digestion may become easier

“Coffee can stimulate bowel movement and gut motility in many people,” he said. For some, this simply means things move more regularly.

How to include coffee without overdoing it

Dr Sethi also shared a few practical points on how to consume coffee in a way that works for most people:

People with IBS should be cautious with coffee intake

For most adults, one to three cups of black coffee a day is considered reasonable

It is better to limit or avoid coffee if it triggers palpitations, anxiety, reflux or poor sleep

Avoid adding too much sugar or ultra-processed creamers

Common coffee mistakes people tend to make

In another video, he pointed out a few habits that may reduce the benefits of coffee:

Adding excess sugar

Not choosing organic coffee

Giving up on coffee without trying a darker roast

Simple tweaks to make your coffee a bit better

If you are looking to make small adjustments, he suggests a few alternatives to refined sugar. “You can add a touch of honey after your coffee cools down a little bit, or use monk fruit or stevia,” he said.

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