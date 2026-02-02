Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Cigarette prices jump after Union Budget 2026: 51 small things you can do instead of smoking

Cigarette prices jump after Union Budget 2026: 51 small things you can do instead of smoking

Cigarettes have become more expensive after the Union Budget triggered a fresh excise duty hike, pushing prices up across brands. With smoking now costing more, we offer 51 simple, everyday things you can do instead of lighting up.

Lighting up has officially become a more expensive habit.
Lighting up has officially become a more expensive habit. Image Source : Freepik
Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByAmman Khurana  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Cigarettes just got pricier, and this time it’s tied directly to the Union Budget. Following the budget announcement and the additional excise duty that came into effect from Sunday, prices have jumped across categories. 

Packs are now costing at least Rs 22 to Rs 25 more. Premium 76 mm cigarettes are up by Rs 50 to Rs 55 per pack of 10 sticks. Mid-sized favourites like Wills Navy Cut are expected to move from Rs 95 to around Rs 120, while longer 84 mm cigarettes such as Gold Flake Lights and Wills Classic could rise from Rs 170 to Rs 220–225. Slim cigarettes aren’t spared either, with some packs of 20 likely touching Rs 350.

With the Union Budget signalling tighter taxation and distributors already billing old stock at higher GST, the new MRPs are slowly settling in. Wholesale markets were shut on Sunday, but fresh stock with revised prices is expected to fully roll out from Monday. 

The result is simple. Lighting up has officially become a more expensive habit. So maybe this is a good moment to pause. Just to ask a quieter question. What else could you do instead?

51 simple things you can do instead of smoking

  1. Make a cup of proper tea and drink it slowly
  2. Go for a five-minute walk, no phone
  3. Stretch your neck and shoulders
  4. Chew fennel seeds or saunf
  5. Listen to one full song without skipping
  6. Brush your teeth, even if it’s midday
  7. Do 10 squats, badly if needed
  8. Write one line about how your day is going
  9. Call someone you keep meaning to call
  10. Wash your face with cold water
  11. Step outside and look at the sky
  12. Eat a fruit, not hurriedly
  13. Clean one small corner of your room
  14. Watch a short stand-up clip
  15. Read two pages of anything
  16. Make yourself a lemon water
  17. Sit quietly and breathe for one minute
  18. Massage your palms and fingers
  19. Do a quick Google search on something random
  20. Water a plant
  21. Change your posture and sit straight
  22. Check how much money you save skipping one cigarette
  23. Listen to a podcast snippet
  24. Rearrange your desk slightly
  25. Wash a cup or plate by hand
  26. Look through old photos on your phone
  27. Do calf raises while standing
  28. Hum a tune, even softly
  29. Write a to-do list, even if you ignore it later
  30. Apply lip balm or moisturiser
  31. Open a window
  32. Eat a piece of dark chocolate
  33. Write down one thing you’re grateful for
  34. Tie and untie your shoelaces slowly
  35. Stretch your back gently
  36. Peel and eat an orange, slowly
  37. Clean your glasses or sunglasses
  38. Read one news headline only
  39. Do a quick body scan, head to toe
  40. Make a playlist for later
  41. Drink a full glass of water
  42. Sort one email or message
  43. Look around and name five things you see
  44. Do a few deep sighs
  45. Wash your hands with care
  46. Eat a handful of nuts or seeds
  47. Sit on the floor for a minute
  48. Plan one small thing you’ll enjoy later
  49. Smile at something, even ironically
  50. Step outside the room you’re in
  51. Decide to delay the cigarette by ten minutes

No grand resolutions here. Just choices. Small swaps. Tiny pauses. Sometimes, that’s enough to change the rhythm of a day. And maybe, over time, the habit too.

ALSO READ: Cigarettes not only harm lungs but also these 5 parts of the body

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle
Smoking Smoking A Cigarette Smoking Addict Quit Smoking
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\