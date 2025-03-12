No Smoking Day 2025: Cigarettes not only harm lungs but also these 5 parts of the body Kick the habit on No Smoking Day 2025! Know how cigarettes can harm not just your lungs but also 5 other crucial parts of your body. Learn the shocking truth and take the first step towards a healthier, smoke-free life!

Do you think that smoking cigarettes only damages the lungs? If yes, then you may be shocked to know the truth! Cigarette smoke slowly damages the entire body like poison. From the heart to the brain, from the skin to the eyes, no organ can escape this poison. Have you ever thought that the cigarette that gives you a few minutes of relief is stealing years from your life? Smoking increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, loss of vision, and even blindness.

This National No Smoking Day 2025, let us know which organs are harmed by cigarettes and why quitting them will be the biggest gift for your health.

1. Heart

The risk of heart attack and stroke is 2 to 4 times higher in cigarette smokers! Nicotine and tar from cigarettes narrow the blood vessels, affecting blood circulation and increasing the risk of heart disease. Carbon monoxide present in smoke reduces the amount of oxygen in the blood, which puts more pressure on the heart. Blood pressure always remains high, which gradually increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

2. Brain

Did you know that smoking cigarettes can impair memory and increase the risk of dementia? The chemicals present in smoke damage brain cells, increasing the risk of stroke. It weakens the nervous system, thereby reducing concentration and thinking ability.

3. Skin

Cigarette smoke takes away moisture and essential nutrients from your skin, due to which wrinkles, spots, and dull skin start appearing on the face. Collagen production decreases, causing the skin to sag, and you start looking old before time. The skin of smokers quickly becomes dull and dark because smoking reduces the oxygen supply to the skin.

4. Kidneys

Did you know that smoking cigarettes increases the risk of kidney cancer by 50%? The toxins present in smoke damage the kidney tissues, causing the kidney to gradually deteriorate. It increases blood pressure, which can be the biggest cause of kidney failure.

5. Eyes

Cigarette smoke damages the delicate blood vessels of the eyes, slowing down blood circulation and weakening vision. Smoking for a long time can quickly lead to cataracts and blurred vision. Cigarette smokers have a three-times higher risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which can lead to complete loss of vision as we age.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

ALSO READ: Suffering from fatty liver? Drinking a cup of this tea in morning can work wonders, know benefits