Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3 Sandhya Arghya: Know Significance, Puja Vidhi and Mantra to worship Sun

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3 Sandhya Arghya: The third of the Chhath Puja celebrations will be marked by Sandhya Arghya. This year, the holy festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun god commenced on October 28 and will end on October 31. Devotees seek blessings for the long life and happiness of their families. On the third day of the four-day festival of Chhath puja, arghya is offered to the setting sun and is known as Sandhya Arghya or Pehla Arghya. Know the timings, mantras and the puja vidhi for the special occasion.

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3 Sandhya Arghya

October 30 is the sixth date of Shukla Paksha of Karthik month. Shashthi Tithi began at 05:49 am on Sunday and this date is valid till 03.27 am tomorrow, October 31.

Sukarma and Ravi Yoga timings

On Sunday, Sukarma Yoga is from morning till 07:16 pm. On this day Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is from 06.31 am to 07.26 am. Ravi Yoga is from 07:26 am to 05:48 am tomorrow morning, October 31. Meanwhile, the sunset time on Sandhya Arghya would be around 5:37 pm during which arghya to the Sun will be offered.

Sandhya Arghya Ritual

In Chhath Puja, Sun is worshiped and Arghya is offered to him. According to mythological belief, Shashti Mata protects the offspring and gives them longevity. In the scriptures, Shashti Devi has also been called the Manas daughter of Brahma. In the Puranas, she is also called Maa Katyayani, whose worship is done on Shashthi Tithi in Navratri.

Sandhya Arghya prasad

The evening offering mostly consists of thekua (a dry sweet), coconut, and bananas which are placed on a bamboo plate and offered to the setting sun. Sandhya Arghya is also considered the main day of puja among the four auspicious days of Chhath Puja.

