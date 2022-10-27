Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Greetings, HD Wallpapers & Images

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Chhath Puja 2022

Chhath Puja is being celebrated from October 28 to October 31 this year. During this mahaparv, Sun God and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped. Women and men seek blessings for the health and prosperity of their children. This fast begins with a bath and ends with offering Arghya to the rising sun on the fourth day. This year, the excitement for Chhath Puja is even more as the festival is being celebrated without any restrictions after two years.

Here are some beautiful wishes, quotes, SMSes, WhatsApp messages, and Facebook messages that you can send to your friends, family and relatives to wish them on Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes and messages

May you and your loved ones are showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja

May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring in your life prosperity and happiness

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams and leave you with smile.

Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad.

Meherbaan ho aap par Surya Devta aur Chhath Mata…. De aapko unnati aur likhe aap apni jeet ki gatha

Chhath Puja 2022: HD Wallpapers and Images

Happy Chhath Puja 2022!

