Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ashtami Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images, Stickers for Facebook & WhatsApp Status

The holy festival of Navratri is coming to a close and with Ram Navami, the nine-day long auspicious occasion will be coming to an end. In various parts of the country, huge idols of Goddess Durga will be installed and she will be worshipped by devotees so that their sins are rid and wishes are fulfilled. As the festival is celebrated with enthusiasm across India, people also wish each other on this occasion. If you are also away from your loved ones and want to wish them on the occasion of Ashtami, send them some greetings, wishes, images and messages that follow.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ashtami wishes, messages and greetings

-- May Goddess bless you and your family with all prosperity in the world and the best of health.

-- Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati. Wishing you a warm and blessed Ashtami.

-- Good Fortune, Good Health, Happy Life. All these are my wishes for you this Ashtami! 'Happy Ashtami'

-- Happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony – let Goddess Durga bring it all to your life. Happy Ashtami.

-- May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ashtami Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp

