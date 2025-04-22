Can't sleep at night? Massage your feet with these 5 oils before going to bed to get deep sleep If you have a troubled sleeping pattern, then massage your feet with these 5 oils. In this article, we have mentioned the 5 best oils to get good sleep.

Nowadays, people adopt various methods to get a peaceful sleep, but due to the hectic life and work pressure, people complain of insomnia, due to which they are unable to sleep the whole night, and its side effects are also seen during the day. At the same time, many people stay awake till late at night looking at their mobile, and they start complaining of insomnia.

Less stress and peaceful sleep are very important to leading a perfect lifestyle. Health experts also recommend getting adequate sleep. People who have problems with fatigue, leg pain, insomnia, and stress can find that massaging the soles of their feet before sleeping at night can prove beneficial for them.

According to experts, even if you do not get enough sleep at night, massaging the soles of the feet with oil helps in getting good sleep. Massaging the feet improves blood circulation in the body, due to which our body feels relaxed. But many people are confused about which oil is best for a foot massage.

Sesame oil

Massage the soles of your feet with this oil daily before going to bed to relieve stress and insomnia. It contains the tyrosine amino acid, which boosts the serotonin hormone, which is a happy hormone. This improves your mood, induces deep sleep, and makes you stress-free.

Mustard oil

Mustard oil is also said to be very beneficial for health in Ayurveda. Massaging the feet with this oil relaxes the muscles and improves the speed of blood circulation. Massaging it relieves stomach pain and cramps during periods. In case of insomnia, massaging with lukewarm mustard oil provides relief. It is also considered helpful in relieving anxiety and stress.

Lavender oil

This oil has antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties. Using it for a foot massage will provide relief like medicine. It helps reduce anxiety, stress, and fatigue. It is one of the best natural treatments to relieve insomnia. Along with this, it can also prove to be a remedy for people who suffer from excessive hair fall. It improves blood circulation.

Coconut oil

Massaging the feet with coconut oil improves mental health and relieves problems like anxiety, depression, and stress. Along with this, applying this oil will give you a lot of relief if you have pain and cramps in the muscles or legs.

Almond oil

If the feet are massaged with almond oil, then stress is relieved and depression can be overcome. For mental peace, massage the soles of your feet with this oil daily. This will also give many other benefits.

