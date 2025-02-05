Bhagyashree suggests this one exercise to strengthen your lower body, know how to practice

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Exercise by Bhagyashree to strengthen the lower body.

Bhagyashree is a brilliant Bollywood actress of the 90s. These days, away from the screen, the actress is seen sharing her inspirational videos with fans on social media. Bhagyashree looks very young even at the age of 55. Even today, young beauties fail in front of their fitness and beauty. In such a situation, the diva remains an inspiration to millions of people even at this age. With age, many changes occur in our body. In such a situation, we have to take a lot of care of our daily routine and food.

After the age of 50, we need to be more careful about our health. Some people think that at this age we need to rest and not work but this thinking is completely wrong. You need to keep yourself equally fit even at this age. If you want to stay fit at this age, then you should workout regularly. Exercise helps remove many health problems in our bodies. It is an excellent option for a healthy lifestyle.

To make the lower body strong, do a wall sit exercises like this

If you also want to keep yourself fit after the age of 50, then today we are going to tell you about an easy exercise told by actress Bhagyashree. Which you can easily do at home with the help of a wall without going to the gym. This is especially true for elderly people. By doing this exercise, your lower body remains strong. Let's know the way to do it.

Step 1

For this, first of all, you have to bring your body into the chair position.

Then rest your body against the wall.

You have to bend your legs and thighs at a 90-degree angle.

Your hips and knees should be in line.

You should hold this for about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Step 2

If you do the above-mentioned exercises well.

After this, keeping the body in this position, you have to move both your heels up and down together.

You can repeat this 4 to 5 times.

You can do this exercise daily.

Benefits of doing a wall sit exercise

By doing this the muscles of the lower part of the body become strong.

By doing this, physical and mental health remains good.

This exercise also proves helpful in weight loss.

By doing this daily, thigh fat is reduced and knees become stronger.

