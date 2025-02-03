From swimming to cycling; here are some of the best exercises to keep your heart healthy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Best exercises to keep your heart healthy

Your heart is one of the most important organs in the body. It pumps blood that carries oxygen, hormones and other compounds to a host of important cells in several parts of the body. If your heart stops, all the other important functions in your body will fail. Therefore, it is important to keep the heart healthy.

You can keep the heart healthy in different ways. You should eat the right food, exercise regularly, sleep well and maintain a healthy lifestyle among others. There are some exercises which are known to be beneficial for the heart. Here, take a look at some of the exercises that help to keep the heart healthy.

Swimming

Swimming is a full-body workout that involves both aerobic and resistance training. It improves cardiovascular fitness, helps lower blood pressure and increases the efficiency of the heart without adding stress on your joints. It’s especially good for people with arthritis or joint issues.

Cycling

Cycling whether outdoors or on a stationary bike is an excellent way to improve heart health. It’s a low-impact exercise that can be as easy or challenging as you make it, depending on the intensity and duration. Cycling strengthens the heart muscle, improves blood circulation and helps in reducing cholesterol levels.

Brisk Walking

Brisk walking is an easy way to get your heart rate up without putting too much strain on your body. It’s suitable for all fitness levels and can be done almost anywhere. Walking at a brisk pace increases your heart rate and improves circulation. It helps in reducing the risk of heart disease by lowering bad cholesterol and improving cardiovascular function.

Jogging or Running

Jogging or running is a high-impact exercise that can improve heart health. It requires more effort than walking but the benefits are also higher. Running strengthens the heart, improves lung capacity and helps manage blood pressure levels.

Strength Training

Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges and push-ups helps to engage large muscle groups, thereby, increasing your heart rate. Strength training helps improve cardiovascular fitness by making your heart work more efficiently.

