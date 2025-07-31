Sitting in silence for two hours can stimulate the generation of new brain cells: Expert opinion Silence isn’t just peaceful, it’s powerful. Just 2 hours of quiet a day can regrow brain cells, reduce stress, and sharpen your mind. Try it and feel the shift.

New Delhi:

Silence is defined as the absence of intentional noises and sounds, and it works as a regenerative process. A popular and time-tested proverb, ‘speech is silver, silence is golden, 'encourages valuing silence even more than words.

However, in the current scenario, most of us have become so used to noise that we become uncomfortable after a few seconds of silence, as it can bring uncertainty, negative emotions and panic.

In this age of social media, our intolerance for silence can even trigger episodes of anxiety. Conversations between human beings have long been associated with feelings of self-esteem and social validation; thus, even brief moments of silence can become disconcerting.

However, the practice of remaining in silence for a limited amount of time every day may actually help in restoring brain health and resilience, as per Dr Pawan Ojha, Director of Neurology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

A study conducted by Imke Kirste and colleagues in 2013 found that silence improves concentration, kindles creativity, improves relationships, promotes self-awareness, de-stresses, and improves learning and productivity.

The study detailed how just two hours of silence per day could create new brain cells that are linked to learning, memory, and emotion regulation. Many scientific studies have consistently highlighted how silence can have a positive effect on the body by helping lower blood pressure, reducing the production of stress hormones, minimising plaque formation in arteries and regulating hormone production and the immune system.

What does silence really do to the brain?

Silence changes the brain and the hippocampus, the ‘flash drive of the brain’ in particular: Silence can have astonishing effects on the hippocampus, a brain region involved in memory, cognition and emotional regulation. This is often referred to as the flash drive of the brain, as it is associated with memory consolidation like a flash drive. The effect silence has on the brain may be a result of enhanced neurogenesis, i.e., the formation of new neurones (even better than that induced by pleasant music). This was shown in a landmark study by Imke Kirtse in 2013. Silence causes stress reduction, which in turn enhances the hippocampus' well-being. This leads to enhanced memory and improved learning as the hippocampus can consolidate and retrieve information more efficiently. Silence also relieves the brain of sensory overload or noise that often overwhelms the brain regions.

In silence, the brain goes into resting mode; it activates DMN (default mode network), which is important for internal reflection, creativity and memory processes. Thus, silence may actually be very beneficial to brain health, especially the hippocampus. When practised correctly, it could enhance neuronal growth and synapse formation, reduce stress, and improve memory and cognition. It can also induce improved learning and deeper inner reflection. The most famous study in this domain was conducted by Duke University-based regenerative scientist Imke Kirste, who studied the effects of various sounds on the brains of adult mice. By dividing the mice into four groups and feeding them different stimuli: Mozart piano music, calls of baby mice, white noise and silence. The goal was to figure out that certain sounds could help neurogenesis, and the team found that the group of mice with the most significant increase in brain cells was the one that remained in silence.

Thus, one should treasure calm, noise-free moments more because of studies like the one at Duke University and innumerable others that demonstrate the benefits of stillness for brain development and maturation.

