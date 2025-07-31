These Vastu mistakes can trigger Rahu's wrath at home If your life feels stuck or chaotic, your home’s energy may be to blame. These 5 Vastu mistakes can trigger Rahu’s influence. Here’s how to fix them.

In Vedic astrology, Rahu is considered a shadow planet known for creating confusion, illusion, and sudden disruptions. While karmic reasons are often behind Rahu’s malefic influence, your living environment can also unknowingly trigger its negative effects. According to Vastu Shastra, specific architectural or lifestyle mistakes can aggravate Rahu’s energy, leading to chaos, health issues, or financial setbacks.

If you’ve been facing unexplained problems—delays in work, frequent illnesses, or emotional turmoil—it may be time to examine your home’s Vastu. Here are five critical mistakes you must avoid to prevent Rahu’s adverse influence from taking hold in your living space.

Rahu and Vastu: 5 common home errors that attract negativity

1. Keeping thorny plants indoors

Avoid placing thorny or spiky plants inside your home. According to Vastu, these plants symbolise aggression and attract Rahu’s influence. Their presence may result in workplace problems, anxiety, and strained relationships. If you wish to grow such plants, place them outside in open spaces rather than within your home.

2. Eating meals on the bed

Vastu warns against the habit of eating while sitting on your bed. This practice is believed to invoke Rahu’s negative energy, resulting in recurring financial losses and disturbed well-being. Instead, eating while seated on the floor is said to attract good fortune and stability into your life.

3. Lack of natural light in the house

If your home does not receive adequate sunlight, it can become a breeding ground for negativity. Vastu suggests that darkness and poor lighting energise Rahu, potentially impacting the health and mood of household members. If natural light is limited, ensure your home is well-lit with artificial lighting to maintain brightness and positive energy, thereby reducing Rahu’s effects.

4. Clutter and garbage accumulation

A messy, disorganised home is considered a direct invitation to Rahu’s disruptive energy. Clutter, especially in sacred spaces like the prayer room, kitchen, or bedroom, can worsen your life’s difficulties. Keep your home clean and ensure that waste is regularly cleared to maintain energetic harmony.

5. Vastu defects in the south-west direction

The South-West direction—known as Nairitya Kona—is directly associated with Rahu. Constructing the main entrance, bathroom, or shower area in this corner can intensify Rahu’s malefic influence, potentially leading to personal and professional turmoil. Experts recommend keeping this area reserved for heavier elements like wardrobes or storage to balance its energy.

By making a few mindful adjustments to your home environment, you can neutralise the destabilising energy of Rahu and create a more harmonious and prosperous life. Vastu is not just about structure—it’s about balance, intention, and spiritual well-being.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify the authenticity of any of these statements.

