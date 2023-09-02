Argentine actor Silvina Luna, 43, succumbs to plastic surgery mishap

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SILVINA LUNA Silvina Luna

Argentine model and actor Silvina Luna died on August 31. The 43-year-old was hospitalised at the Buenos Aires Hospital where she breathed her last. Reports said Luna was suffering from a kidney illness related to her plastic surgery.

According to Dailymail, Silvina Luna was admitted to the hospital for the last 79 days and was going through treatment related to complications due to the buttocks surgery she had in 2011. The report further said Luna's brother approved the doctors of disconnecting her from the life support.

Silvina Luna had cosmetic surgery in 2021

In 2021, Luna underwent a procedure performed by a cosmetic surgeon. The surgeon in question had been earlier charged with the death of a patient he operated in 2021. The report added that the doctor injected a liquid consisting of polymethylmethacrylate into Luna. Polymethylmethacrylate is banned by Argentina's National Administration of Drugs, Food, and Medical Technology.

When Silvina Luna got kidney stones

In 2015, Luna got kidney stones which were treated. Later, the actor was diagnosed with renal insufficiency and hypercalcemia. Following this, she went through weekly dialysis treatments and was hoping to get a kidney transplant. The report further said the actor met with a doctor in Miami in 2015 and got the substance removed from her buttocks.

Siliva Luna hoped for a kidney transplant

On June 13 this year, Silvina Luna was hospitalised after her health deteriorated. She was sedated and was put off the ventilator on June 29. The hospital, on August 19, said in a statement that Luna was breathing on her own with kinesiological, nutritional, and psychological rehabilitation, the report said.

Following this, the actor contracted a bacteria and was put back on life support. Notably, Luna passed away two weeks after popular TV host Mariano Caprarola died after a butt surgery complication performed by the same doctor.

