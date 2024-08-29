Are mosquitoes making it difficult to be at home during monsoon? Adopt THESE home remedies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies to shoo away mosquitoes from home.

During the rainy season, the mosquito menace often increases, due to which the risk of diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya also increases a lot. If you also want to protect yourself from these serious and life-threatening diseases caused by mosquitoes, then you must try some of the home remedies produced by our grandmothers. Now you will not need to buy expensive products from the market to drive away mosquitoes.

You can plant basil and lemongrass plant

To protect yourself from mosquito attacks, you can plant a basil plant. Mosquitoes avoid wandering around the place where the basil plant is planted. For your information, lemongrass can also help in driving away mosquitoes. For this, you can plant a lemongrass plant at your home.

Neem-clove oil

Spray neem oil in every corner of the house. With the help of this method, mosquitoes will not get a chance to hide in any corner of the house. Cloves can also prove to be effective in repelling mosquitoes. For this, you can spray clove oil in your house.

Cucumber juice

First of all, put cucumber slices in water and keep them in the fridge. Now fill this water in any spray bottle. Cucumber juice can prove to be effective in repelling mosquitoes.

You can use garlic

For your information, mosquitoes hate the smell of garlic. You have to cut some cloves of garlic and keep them in the corners of the house. Due to the strong smell of garlic, mosquitoes will be forced to leave your house.

ALSO READ: Stuck in traffic due to heavy rainstorm? 5 safety precautions to take while driving on flooded roads