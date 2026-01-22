Eating protein before alcohol: Health benefits you should know Alcohol gets absorbed faster on an empty stomach. Experts explain how eating protein before drinking slows absorption and reduces strain on the body.

New Delhi:

Have you ever noticed that alcohol seems to get to you quicker if consumed on an empty stomach? This is because alcohol is absorbed by the body much more quickly, particularly without protein, when consumed without food. Eating protein before consuming alcohol will slow down the absorption of alcohol, improve liver function, and reduce sudden increases in blood alcohol levels.

It also helps you feel fuller, preventing overdrinking and reducing hangover symptoms the next day. A simple protein-rich meal before a drink can make a big difference in how your body handles alcohol.

Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach makes it enter your bloodstream very fast, which can lead to quicker intoxication, fatigue, acidity, and dehydration. Research indicates that eating before drinking slows down this process.

What you should consume before drinking alcohol

According to Dt Anushi Jain | Nutri Maven, when you eat especially protein-rich foods like paneer, eggs/chicken/fish, curd, dal, tofu, or nuts, your stomach digests more slowly. This slows the movement of alcohol into the intestine, where it gets absorbed. As a result, alcohol reaches your blood more gradually instead of all at once.

Protein also keeps you fuller, which can prevent overeating and excessive drinking. It supports better blood sugar control and reduces sudden energy crashes that alcohol can cause.

That’s why medical practitioners often suggest having a balanced snack with protein and some carbs before alcohol, not to promote drinking, but to reduce its harmful impact on the body.

Hence, food before alcohol = slower absorption, better control, and less strain on your system.

ALSO READ: The story behind India’s 30 ml peg and why it still sets the drinking standard