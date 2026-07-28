Fitness coach who lost weight shares 4 simple habits he has followed for nearly 20 years

New Delhi:

Fitness coach and influencer Raj Ganpath says he has followed four simple lifestyle habits for nearly 20 years and has taught them to thousands of people. None of these habits involves counting calories, eliminating food groups or following a strict diet plan. According to Ganpath, all four work remarkably well when practised consistently.

Ganpath is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, a weight loss coaching platform, and co-founder of The Quad, a fitness education platform. In a recent social media post, he shared four simple habits that he believes can help people lead a healthier life.

Snack smart when evening hunger strikes

Ganpath's first tip is about managing hunger before dinner. Instead of reaching for chips or cookies when you're hungry and dinner is still some time away, he recommends eating leftover vegetables, leftover protein or fresh fruits from the fridge.

According to him, these foods are rich in nutrients, low in calories and keep you full for longer.

Find more reasons to move

His second tip is to stay active through small, consistent movements throughout the day. Ganpath encourages people to be "greedy for activity" by walking the dog, taking out the trash, walking to the grocery store, choosing the stairs instead of the lift, or simply going for a walk without any particular reason.

He believes people should become the kind of person who is always looking for an excuse to stay active.

Get comfortable with a little hunger

The third habit is to avoid eating too frequently.

Ganpath says the real problem today isn't that people are too hungry, but that they are rarely hungry at all. As a result, many people end up overeating throughout the day.

He recommends becoming comfortable with mild to moderate hunger for a few hours each day. He clarifies that this doesn't mean starving yourself. Instead, allowing yourself to feel a little hungry between meals can be both healthy and beneficial.

Sleep at the same time every night

His fourth habit focuses on maintaining a consistent sleep schedule. Ganpath recommends going to bed at the same time every night as often as possible. According to him, a regular bedtime helps train the body's internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and enjoy uninterrupted sleep throughout the night.

Following these simple daily habits can help improve overall health and may reduce the risk of lifestyle-related diseases.

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