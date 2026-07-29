Ayesha Khan balances trainer on her thighs in viral gym video, fans can't believe her strength

New Delhi:

Ayesha Khan has left her Instagram followers impressed after sharing a video that showcases her strength in an unusual way. Posted on July 29, the clip captures the actor performing a challenging balancing exercise with her trainer, leaving many viewers surprised by her lower-body stability.

While Ayesha playfully captioned the post, "Guess the weight!?", the real talking point is the exercise itself. The video shows the actor supporting the weight of her trainer on her thighs while maintaining her balance with remarkable ease, earning admiration from fans for her strength and control.

Ayesha Khan takes on a challenging balancing exercise

In the video, Ayesha is seen sitting against a wall with a balance board resting across her thighs. Her trainer then carefully steps onto the board and stands upright, placing his weight on the setup.

Despite the demanding position, Ayesha remains composed throughout the exercise, smiling at the camera as she continues to support her trainer without losing balance. Her calm expression throughout the challenge made the feat appear effortless, even though many viewers described it as physically demanding.

Watch the video here:

Fans can't stop talking about Ayesha Khan's strength

Although the actor didn't reveal her trainer's weight, her caption, "Guess the weight!?", prompted fans to jump into the comments with their own guesses and reactions.

One user wrote, "OMG you are so strong. Is it 80kg?" while another asked, "How many seconds can you hold this?" A third was curious to know, "Can you hold this for 1 min?"

Many simply admired her strength, with one fan commenting, "BAS ITNA STRONG HONA HAI!!!!!!" Another wrote, "hamari chhori chhoro se kam hai ke?" while one user praised the actor, saying, "Wah bahut khubsurat lajawab."

Not everyone was convinced, however. One commenter even joked, "Ye bnda hawa mei ha, its an AI video," suggesting the clip looked too unbelievable to be real.

Ayesha Khan's recent projects

Apart from making headlines for her fitness videos, Ayesha has also been in the spotlight for her recent work on screen. She garnered widespread recognition for her dance performance in the track 'Shararat' from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar (2025).

She also starred alongside Kapil Sharma in the comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (2025), further expanding her presence in the entertainment industry.

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