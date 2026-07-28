Can dark chocolate improve brain and gut health? Gastroenterologist shares what research says

New Delhi:

Dark chocolate has long been considered a guilty pleasure, but according to gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, it may actually offer benefits beyond satisfying a sweet craving. Backed by research, he says the right kind of chocolate could support both brain function and gut health. While it should not be viewed as a substitute for a balanced diet, choosing the right variety may offer more than just a rich flavour.

Dr Sethi, who trained at Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS and has 25 years of experience as a doctor, including 15 years as a gastroenterologist, recently shared an Instagram video explaining why dark chocolate deserves a place in a balanced diet. Drawing on scientific studies, he highlighted how compounds found in cocoa may benefit memory as well as the gut microbiome. However, he stressed that not all chocolate offers the same benefits.

How dark chocolate may benefit your brain and gut

According to Dr Sethi, dark chocolate contains cocoa flavanols, natural compounds that help boost nitric oxide levels in the body. He explained that this, in turn, improves blood flow to the brain.

Citing the COSMOS trial, the gastroenterologist said the study followed more than 3,500 older adults. "Among participants with the lowest flavanol intake, those who received cocoa flavanols showed significant improvements in memory compared with placebo," he said.

The doctor also highlighted emerging evidence suggesting that cocoa flavanols may support gut health. He explained that early clinical studies indicate these compounds can act as prebiotics, helping feed beneficial gut bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. According to him, supporting these beneficial bacteria may contribute to a healthier gut environment.

How much dark chocolate should you eat?

While speaking about the potential benefits, Dr Sethi emphasised that the type of chocolate matters.

"The catch is that it has to be dark chocolate, 70 per cent cacao or higher, and about one ounce a day," he said, adding that milk chocolate does not provide the same flavanol content.

He concluded by encouraging viewers to share the information with others, suggesting that dark chocolate, when chosen carefully and consumed in moderation, can be more than just an indulgence.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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