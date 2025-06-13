5 surprising health benefits of walking barefoot on grass in morning Get your daily dose of nature's therapy! Know the 5 surprising health benefits of walking barefoot on grass in the morning. From improved balance to reduced stress, step into wellness.

New Delhi:

Morning time is considered the best for meditation and physical activities. Walking barefoot on grass, especially in the early morning, is more than just a pleasant way to start the day. This simple habit, also known as “earthing” or “grounding”, offers several health benefits that may surprise you. Here are five reasons to kick off your shoes and enjoy nature under your feet:

1. Reduces stress and anxiety

Morning walks on grass help calm the mind. The fresh air, cool grass, and connection to nature naturally reduce cortisol levels, the hormone responsible for stress. Just 10–15 minutes of barefoot walking can bring a sense of peace and improve your mood for the rest of the day.

2. Improves sleep quality

Touching the earth with your bare feet helps regulate your body's internal clock. Studies suggest that grounding may improve melatonin production, which leads to better sleep. A morning walk sets a healthy rhythm for your day and supports deeper, more restful sleep at night.

3. Boosts immunity

Walking barefoot allows your body to absorb electrons from the Earth, which can help fight inflammation and support your immune system. Combined with exposure to early morning sunlight, this habit gives your body a natural boost of vitamin D and energy.

4. Strengthens feet and muscles

Shoes often limit natural movement. Walking barefoot strengthens the small muscles, tendons, and ligaments in your feet and ankles. Over time, this can improve posture, balance, and overall foot health, reducing your risk of injury.

5. Enhances blood circulation

The act of walking, especially on uneven natural surfaces like grass, stimulates nerve endings in your feet and encourages better blood flow throughout your body. Improved circulation means better oxygen delivery to your organs and a natural energy boost.

