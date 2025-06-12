Gastroenterologist advises to consume these two seeds every morning for healthy, happy gut Boost gut health with these two miracle seeds! A gastroenterologist reveals the benefits of consuming them every morning for a happy, healthy digestive system.

New Delhi:

Start your day on a healthy note with a gut-friendly boost! A gastroenterologist recommends beginning your morning routine with chia seeds and basil seeds, a dynamic duo that can help promote digestive health, reduce inflammation, and support overall well-being. Rich in nutrients, seeds offer vital proteins, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. They can improve the gut flora and digestive system and are important in fostering general health.

Chia and basil seeds are two common seeds that have become more and more popular in recent years. Despite their similar appearance, these seeds have distinct nutritional compositions. Let's dive into the benefits and simple ways to incorporate these tiny superfoods into your daily diet.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr Saurabh Sethi, also known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, explained why he consumes soaked chia and basil seeds each morning. "Two seeds I soak every night and consume the next morning for my gut as a gastroenterologist," he was quoted as saying.

Benefits of Chia Seeds

Chia seeds contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and other minerals.

The high fibre content regulates digestion and promotes intestinal health.

Chia seeds absorb a lot of water, so they can help you stay hydrated.

Fibre and protein can help you feel fuller for extended periods of time, which can aid in weight loss.

Benefits of Basil Seeds

Basil seeds are high in antioxidants, which help battle oxidative stress in the body.

Fibre-rich foods aid digestion, relieve constipation, and support gut health.

Basil seeds promote appropriate blood sugar levels.

They have cooling effects and are often taken on hot summer days.

What is the right amount to consume?

The expert recommends soaking one spoonful of each seed each night and eating them the next morning. Incorporating chia and basil seeds into your morning routine can deliver long-lasting energy, aid digestion, and promote metabolic health. Their high fibre and protein content can assist to regulate blood sugar levels and lessen cravings throughout the day.

