5 creative ways to repurpose leftover vegetable and fruit peels

In the pursuit of minimising kitchen waste, one often overlooks the potential of vegetable and fruit peels. These seemingly discarded scraps can be transformed into valuable resources, adding both sustainability and creativity to your culinary endeavours. Here are five inventive ways to repurpose leftover vegetable and fruit peels, turning what might have been trash into treasures for your home.

Flavourful broths:

Don't toss those onion skins, carrot tops, or potato peels! Instead, gather them to create a rich and flavorful vegetable broth. Simmering these peels with herbs and spices yields a nutrient-packed base for soups, stews, and sauces. This not only enhances the taste of your dishes but also reduces the need for store-bought bouillon cubes or packaged broths.

Natural cleaning scrubs:

Harness the cleaning power of fruit peels to create eco-friendly scrubbers for your kitchen or bathroom. Citrus peels, with their natural acidity, make excellent cleaning agents. Combine them with salt or baking soda to create abrasive yet gentle scrubbing pads. This not only cleans surfaces effectively but also avoids the use of harsh chemicals.

Compost boosters:

Vegetables and fruit peels are ideal additions to your compost bin. They contribute valuable nutrients to your compost, enhancing its fertility. By composting these peels, you complete the cycle of organic matter, turning kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich soil. This sustainable practice reduces the load on landfills while creating a valuable resource for your garden.

Infused vinegar:

Transform leftover fruit peels into aromatic-infused vinegar. Combine citrus peels or berry remnants with vinegar, allowing them to steep over time. The result is a flavorful vinegar that can be used in dressings, marinades, or as a tangy addition to various dishes.

Tea infusions:

Explore the world of herbal teas by incorporating certain fruit and vegetable peels. Citrus peels, apple skins, or ginger peels can be dried and steeped to create flavorful and aromatic tea infusions. This not only reduces waste but also introduces unique and homemade tea blends to your beverage repertoire.

