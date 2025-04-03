3,100 kg adulterated ghee seized in Ahmedabad; 5 easy ways to identify fake ghee at home Ahmedabad authorities seize massive 3,100 kg of adulterated ghee. Learn how to protect yourself with 5 easy ways to identify fake ghee at home. Know simple tests to ensure your ghee is pure and safe for consumption.

Ghee, often regarded as a symbol of purity and tradition, is widely used in cooking, religious rituals, and skincare. It is thought to aid digestion, increase immunity, and nourish the skin and hair. But what if the ghee you're using contains vegetable fat, fatty acid mono, and diglycerides, which can cause serious health issues? However, adulteration is common due to the high demand for this valuable commodity. According to recent news sources, the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) has arrested a trader involved in ghee adulteration and seized 3,100 kg of ghee during a raid at Shri Kshem Kalyani Milk and Milk Products in Kheda district.

As per reports, during the raid, investigators took three samples and seized 3,100 kg of contaminated items worth Rs 8.75 lakh. According to the Gujarat FDCA commissioner, during the operation, they seized 1500 kg of ghee, 1600 kg of butter and oil, and 1 litre of ghee flavouring. The FDCA has suspended the firm's FSSAI license with immediate effect to prevent further adulteration activities and fined the dealer Rs 2 lakh.

This incident raises concerns about the prevalence of adulteration in everyday food items, especially ghee, a staple in many Indian households. In this article, we will know how to identify fake ghee and ensure you're consuming only pure, healthy products. Here are five simple ways to identify adulterated ghee at home:

1. Check for Colour

Pure ghee has a golden yellow colour, which is rich and vibrant. If the ghee appears pale or unusually white, it could be adulterated with starch, chemicals, or animal fats. Fake ghee often lacks the distinctive golden hue of high-quality, pure ghee.

2. Smell Test

Ghee has a rich, nutty aroma that comes from the milk fats. If the ghee smells off, rancid, or has an unpleasant odour, it may be adulterated with other oils, chemicals, or preservatives that degrade its natural scent.

3. Water Test

Take a small amount of ghee and add a few drops of water. If the ghee separates easily or forms water droplets on the surface, it could be a sign of adulteration. Pure ghee, when added to water, should form a smooth consistency without separation.

4. Texture Check

Pure ghee has a smooth, granular texture when you scoop it out with a spoon. Adulterated ghee, on the other hand, may feel greasy or waxy and leave an oily residue on the spoon or your hands. This may be an indication of the presence of vegetable oils or other fats.

5. Chill and Inspect

Place a small amount of ghee in the refrigerator for a few hours. Pure ghee solidifies and turns firm without leaving any oily residue. If the ghee remains liquid or if there’s an oily residue left, it may contain adulterants like non-dairy fats or cheap oils.

