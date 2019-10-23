Forget gold & silver, buy these 5 things on Dhanteras this year to bring home prosperity

It's October 24th today and Dhanteras will be celebrated all over India tomorrow, on the 25th of October this year. Gold and silver shops would be jampacked with people flocking in to buy the precious metals to please Goddess Laxmi in the hope of receiving prosperity and wealth. Though buying precious metals is the most common tradition in most Indian families, we do understand that it can be hard on the pockets. So here we are, with a list of 5 things other than gold and silver that will make Goddess Laxmi equally happy and will ensure the influence of prosperity, health and wealth in your house.

1. Gomti Chakras

According to the legends, Lord Vishnu had himself, gifted goddess Laxmi with Gomti chakras. Hence buying them on Dhanteras will not only please Goddess Laxmi but also ensure regular flow of blessings from Lord Vishnu as well as the goddess of wealth herself. Gomti Chakras are also believed to ward off the evil eye and resolve financial losses to maintain the security of wealth.

2. Shri Yantra

Also known as the Navyoni Chakra, Shri Yantra holds a really important place in the Hindu scriptures. It is said to attract wealth and fortune in the life of holder. It consists of nine interlocking triangles that represent the cosmos and the human body. Establishing this yantra on Dhanteras or Diwali is considered a very auspicious thing.

3. A Broomstick

Buying a new broomstick on the occasion of Dhanteras and using it to sweep the house represents the act of getting rid of poverty, misery, diseases and health problems as well as any sort of financial troubles from your house. So make sure to get home a new 'jhaadu' for the occasion.

4. Moti Shankh

Moti Shankh, one of the tantric conch shells is said to be very dear to Goddess Laxmi. Buying one on Dhanteras is said to bring wealth and prosperity in homes. Other than religious importance, moti shankh has a lot of medicinal properties also. Storing water in it overnight and using it on your skin will cure you of any diseases as well as consuming it will rid you of any stomach problems as well.

5. Cowrie shells

It is a common belief in Hindu mythology that goddess Laxmi was born from the ocean. Cowrie shells are also extracted from the ocean and hence are said to be loved by Goddess Laxmi. They are believed to attract wealth and prosperity, hence are a must-buy thing on Dhanteras.

