PM Modi on celebrating festivals amid coronavirus crisis: Need to take absolute precautions

PM Modi on celebrating festivals amid coronavirus crisis: Need to take absolute precaution

The glitter, excitement, and enthusiasm for upcoming festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi Dusshera, Diwali and, several others seem to have been subdued owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country and talked about the upcoming festivals. PM Modi said that everyone should enjoy during the festive time but should take absolute precautions against coronavirus infection.

PM Narendra Modi said that several festivals are coming up in the near future and, all festivals should bring joy and happiness and, we should take proper precautions so as to not spread Covid-19 infection among people.

Furthermore, PM Modi talked about the importance of wearing face masks, hand sanitization while marinating a distance of 2 meters. "Our scientists are working fast for producing a vaccine. But till there is no effective medicine or vaccine against the virus, masks, distance of 2 metres, hand sanitization are our only options," said PM Modi.

PM Modi emphasised that the government focused on saving the lives of every Indian getting infected with Covid-19 and "this has given a good result".

Pointing out at the production of PPE kits and face masks, Modi said, "what India has done is a big success story". "Now India is the second biggest manufacturer of PPE kits. Six months ago not a single PPE manufacturing unit was there and now today we have more than 1,200 manufacturers who are producing more than 5 lakh kits," Modi said.

