International Yoga Day 2020: Wishes, Inspirational Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages, Images

International Yoga Day 2020: International Yoga Day is observed every year on 21 June worldwide. The day came into existence in 2015 after being declared unanimously by the United National General Assembly (UNGA). Yoga is a mental, physical, and spiritual practice that roots back to India. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested June 21 as International Yoga Day as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The day holds a special significance in India as well as other parts of the world. The idea of Yoga Day celebration was proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the UNGA in September 2014. During his speech, he said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day.”

Benefits of Yoga

Yoga comprises of different asanas targetted towards the healing of particular physical and mental health issues. Yoga poses work by stretching your muscles. They can help you move better and feel less stiff or tired. Some styles of yoga, such as ashtanga and power yoga, are very physical. Practicing one of these styles will help you improve muscle tone.You may feel less stressed and more relaxed after doing some yoga. Yoga has long been known to lower blood pressure and slow the heart rate. A slower heart rate can benefit people with high blood pressure or heart disease, and people who've had a stroke. Yoga has also been linked to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and better immune system function.

International Yoga Day 2020 Quotes, Messages, Images

The most important pieces of equipment you need for doing yoga are your body and your mind."- Rodney Yee"Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured." - B.K.S. Iyengar

"When you inhale, you are taking the strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world."- B.K.S. Iyengar

"Yoga is the fountain of youth. You're only as young as your spine is flexible."- Bob Harper

"Yoga is 99% practice and 1% theory." - Sri Krishna Pattabhi Jois

When asked what gift he wanted for his birthday, the yogi replied: I wish no gifts, only presence. - Unknown

"Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success." - Svatmarama

"Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind." - Patanjali

“When you find peace within yourself, you become the kind of person who can live at peace with others.”-Unknown

“You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.” Sharon Gannon

Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built. RUMI

