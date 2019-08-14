Happy Independence Day 2019: Images, Quotes, Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

India is all set to ring into the 73rd Independence Day celebration on 15th August 2019. It is that day of the year when every Indian beam with pride in their eyes. With happiness in their hearts and acknowledgment of the lives sacrificed during the course of the freedom movement, citizens of India celebrate the day. It was on August 15, 1947, that Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India and said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” On this very same day, Indian citizens breathed the air of the free country. After facing the difficulties and hardships of the colonial rule, India broke the shackles of slavery after 90 years of mutiny, bloodshed and political negotiations.

There is no denying that we owe this freedom to our valiant freedom fighters who didn't hesitate for once to give up their lives, just so their future generations can embark on a journey of individual growth and a free nation. While everyone celebrates this day with their family and friends, for all those who could not be with their loved ones on 15th August, here are a couple of messages and pictures which you can use to wish your friends, family, and colleagues on Independence Day.

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2019 MESSAGES

Celebrate the freedom, celebrate the independence. Live freely & enjoy this freedom. Happy Independence Day

May you live an independent life forever. Wish you all a very happy Independence Day

Celebrate the freedom & rejoice in the spirit of independent India. May this Independence Day fulfill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Independence Day

Think about of our past and resolve to build over a better future for our country. Wish you a very Happy Independence Day

Today we celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave. Hope your Independence Day is monumental!

Let be freedom in mind, soul & body. Faith in your words & pride in you nature. Wish you a very Happy Independence Day

On this day let’s salute the martyrs for their sacrifices and thanks them for giving us a bright today. Happy Independence Day

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2019 IMAGES

Interestingly on 15th August this year, Indian citizens will also celebrate the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan.

