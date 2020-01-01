Happy Gurpurab 2020: Download Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti (Gurpurab) Image, Wallpaper and DPs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Download Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 (Gurpurab) Wishes Images Download, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Pics:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Not just a great warrior, philosopher, poet but also a spiritual master, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. He was just 9 when he was installed as the leader and took up the responsibility to guide his men through the rocky path with ease. He is also credited with the introduction of 5 Ks which Sikhs wear all the time as their five articles of faith - Kesh (uncut hair), Kara (a steel bracelet), Kanga (a wooden comb), Kaccha - also spelled, Kachh, Kachera (cotton underwear) and Kirpan (steel sword). This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is on January 2. To commence this day, the devotees offer prayers and wishes all around the world.

How To Download Guru gobind singh ji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Dp?

You can download Guru Gobind Singh Ji WhatsApp stickers from the Google search and Play Store app. Several apps also offer a large collection of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti HD images with original quality

