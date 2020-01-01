Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Happy Gurpurab 2020: Download Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti (Gurpurab) Image, Wallpaper and DPs

Happy Gurpurab 2020: Download Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti (Gurpurab) Image, Wallpaper and DPs

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is on January 2. To commence this day, the devotees offer prayers and wishes all around the world.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 01, 2020 23:35 IST
Download Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 (Gurpurab) Wishes Images Download, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Download Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 (Gurpurab) Wishes Images Download, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Pics:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Not just a great warrior, philosopher, poet but also a spiritual master, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. He was just 9 when he was installed as the leader and took up the responsibility to guide his men through the rocky path with ease. He is also credited with the introduction of 5 Ks which Sikhs wear all the time as their five articles of faith - Kesh (uncut hair), Kara (a steel bracelet), Kanga (a wooden comb), Kaccha - also spelled, Kachh, Kachera (cotton underwear) and Kirpan (steel sword). This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is on January 2. To commence this day, the devotees offer prayers and wishes all around the world.

Also read: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Image, Date, significance, HD pics, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings

How To Download Guru gobind singh ji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Dp?

You can download Guru Gobind Singh Ji WhatsApp stickers from the Google search and Play Store app. Several apps also offer a large collection of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti HD images with original quality 

India Tv - Download Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Hd Images Photos Pics Wallpaper Greetings Gif Free

Download Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Hd Images Photos Pics Wallpaper Greetings Gif Free

India Tv - Happy Hanuman Guru Gobind Jayanti images Download free in 2020

Happy Hanuman Guru Gobind Jayanti images Download free in 2020

India Tv - Guru Gobind Jayanti HD Wallpapers Full Size Download for Free

Guru Gobind Jayanti HD Wallpapers Full Size Download for Free

India Tv - HD Wallpapers download Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji For PC

HD Wallpapers download Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji For PC

India Tv - Download Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 (Gurpurab) Wishes Images Download, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Download Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 (Gurpurab) Wishes Images Download, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Pics:

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Ent Year Ender 2019
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News