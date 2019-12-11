Find a meaning in life to stay healthy, live long: Study

If you see some people around you who are always happier and healthier than others despite not being wealthy, they must have found a meaning in their lives. According to researchers, many think about the meaning and purpose in life from a philosophical perspective, but meaning in life is associated with better health, wellness and, perhaps, longevity.

Over the last three decades, meaning in life has emerged as an important question in medical research, especially in the context of an ageing population.

A study by researchers at the University of California San Diego's School of Medicine found that the presence of and search for meaning in life are important for health and well-being, though the relationships differ in adults younger and older than age 60.

"When you find more meaning in life, you become more contented, whereas if you don't have purpose in life and are searching for it unsuccessfully, you will feel much more stressed out," said senior author Dilip V Jeste, senior associate dean for the Center of Healthy Aging and Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences.

The study, publishing in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, found the presence of meaning in life is associated with better physical and mental well-being, while the search for meaning in life may be associated with worse mental well-being and cognitive functioning.

The results also showed that the presence of meaning in life exhibited an inverted U-shaped relationship, while the search for meaning in life showed a U-shaped relationship with age.

The researchers found that age 60 is when the presence of meaning in life peaks and the search for meaning of life was at its lowest point.

"When you are young, like in your twenties, you are unsure about your career, a life partner and who you are as a person. You are searching for meaning in life," said Jeste.

"As you start to get into your thirties, forties and fifties, you have more established relationships, maybe you are married and have a family and you're settled in a career. The search decreases and the meaning in life increases".

After age 60, things begin to change. People retire from their job and start to lose their identity.

They start to develop health issues and some of their friends and family begin to pass away.

"They start searching for the meaning in life again because the meaning they once had has changed," said the researchers.

The three-year study examined data from 1,042 adults, ages 21 to 100-plus living in San Diego County.

The presence and search for meaning in life were assessed with interviews, including a meaning in life questionnaire where participants were asked to rate items, such as, "I am seeking a purpose or mission for my life" and "I have discovered a satisfying life purpose."

"The medical field is beginning to recognize that meaning in life is a clinically relevant and potentially modifiable factor, which can be targeted to enhance the well-being and functioning of patients," said Awais Aftab, first author of the paper.

