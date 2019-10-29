Bhojpuri Chhath Puja songs by Sharda Sinha which are evergreen

Image Source : YOU TUBE Bhojpuri Chhath Puja songs by Sharda Sinha

For Biharis all around the world, the festive season doesn't get over with Diwali because there's a grand celebration awaiting. Chhath Puja during which Sun God is worshipped and offered all seasonal fruits and vegetable is celebrated with zest and fervour in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. It is even celebrated in parts of Nepal.

Chhath Puja, unlike other Hindu festivals, doesn't comprise idol worshipping. The festival is celebrated to thank Sun God for blessing the planet with life. Chhath Maiya (Usha-the younger sister of Sun God) is worshipped for prosperity, happiness and health.

Chhath Puja 2019: Date, arghya time, puja vidhi, mantra, muhurat, day-wise schedule, significance

The festival which is celebrated on the sixth day in the month of Kartik, as per Hindu lunar calendar involves rigorous fasting and offering prayers at sunrise and sunset. The four-day festival has different rituals and customs for each day. It begins with Nahay Khay and ends with Suryodaya Argh.

The festival is incomplete without Thekua ( deep-fried sweet dish made of flour and jaggery syrup) and Chhath Puja geet.

Hence, to add to the festive vibes around you and the celebration, please enjoy top Bhojpuri Chhath Puja geet by veteran folk singer Sharda Sinha.

The latest one

And, finally the Jukebox

Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari songs rule the festive season