Poshan Maah 2019: Shilpa Shetty shows her support, see video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the Bollywood's fittest ladies. A known fitness enthusiast and practitioner of Yoga, she has one of the hottest looking bodies in the B-town. She was recently put on the advisory committee of the 'Fit India campaign launched by PM Narendra Modi.

The Indian government has decided to celebrate the month of September as the Poshan Maah 2019 with the theme of 'complementary feeding'. Launched in March last year, Poshan Abhiyan is a multi-ministerial convergence initiative against malnutrition with the target eradicating malnutrition by 2022. The program is aimed at attaining improvement in nutritional status of children up to 6 years of age, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. The purpose of celebrating 'Poshan maah' is to take the message of balanced nutrition to every nook and corner of India. With the aim of #EatrightIndia & #PoshanAbhiyan

Supporting the cause of Ministry of women and child development, Shilpa Shetty today shared a video on Instagram supporting and spreading information about PM's Poshan Abhiyaan. The video talked about the 5 sutras of Poshan Abhiyaan, which include diarrhea management, diet diversity, anemia prevention, hygiene, sanitation, and drinking water.

Watch the video here.

With influential people coming together for a great cause, this campaign is sure to yield results.