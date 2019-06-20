Image Source : PINTEREST International Yoga Day 2019: Here are 7 yoga asanas that will give you that slimmer belly

Unhealthy lifestyle, a huge amount of stress and lack of exercise can lead to a person becoming unfit. It is only after you don’t get fit into your favourite pair of jeans, you realize that it is high time you should start exercising to get yourself in the perfect shape. Most of you might not be in a mood to spend hours and a heavy amount to the gym. So, on International Yoga Day 2019, try and make a routine to perform these 7 yoga asanas that will help you to burn that extra pounds that you’ve gained on your belly.

1. Bhujangasana

By doing the cobra pose, your stomach will get that extra stretch that it needs. Doing this asana regularly helps in strengthening the back muscles and helps in getting rid of the post-partum back pain.

2. Padahastasana

The standing forward bend pose helps in getting your belly completely compressed leading to weight loss and toning of the abs.

3. Paschimottanasana

The seated forward bend type of health yoga is one of the basic poses of Hatha Yoga. This helps in the toning of the stomach muscles side by side giving your hips, thighs, and hamstrings the perfect shape.

4. Pavanamuktasana

The wind relieving pose helps in removing various types of problems such as indigestion, constipation etc and the force that generates on the stomach helps in losing the extra weight from that area.

5. Naukasana

The boat pose is one of the most practiced yoga asanas for removing your belly fat. Holding the asana for more than a minute can help you to contract your stomach muscle eventually leading in the toning of abs.

6. Uttanpadasana

The raised foot pose helps in shedding all that extra weight from your lower abdominal region as well as hips and thighs. This yoga asanas removes the fat around your waist and hips quickly.

7. Marjariasana

The force that the abdominal muscles experience in this posture helps the body in removing the fat and ultimately reducing your belly size. Not only this, it also helps in making your spine flexible.