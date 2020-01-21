Tuesday, January 21, 2020
     
  15 youths suffer vision loss due to solar eclipse

15 youths suffer vision loss due to solar eclipse

Aged between 10-20 years, teens were affected due to watching the December 26 solar eclipse with naked eyes.

New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2020 11:38 IST
solar eclipse

Watching solar eclipse with naked eyes can result in solar retinitis. 

The vision of 15 youngsters, aged 10-20 years, were affected due to watching the December 26 solar eclipse with naked eyes, said Kamlesh Khilnani, head of the ophthalmology department at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

They were being treated at the hospital OPD, he said and added, their normal vision was unlikely to be restored.

"Watching solar eclipse with naked eyes can result in solar retinitis. 15 such cases have been reported at the hospital. Our examination has found that a part of their retina had been burnt," he said.

He said such illness is treated by giving supportive treatment and it takes 3-6 weeks for the patient to recover partially.

