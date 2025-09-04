World Samosa Day 2025: Healthy samosa hacks that don’t taste like punishment Samosas don’t need to be guilty pleasures. This World Samosa Day 2025, try simple hacks—bake, boost protein, add veggies—for flavour-packed, healthy bites.

World Samosa Day is celebrated every year on September 5. The day honours the samosa, which is a popular fried, pyramid-shaped snack. It is believed to have originated in the Middle East; however, today, it is a beloved snack across India and South Asia.

Samosa is a deep-fried snack and hence, a lot of people tend to avoid it due to high calories, trans-fat, and excessive oil in it. However, you can always tweak it and make a healthy version of your favourite snack. Here, check out some healthy samosa hacks that don’t taste like punishment.

Healthy Samosa Hacks

1. Bake Instead of Fry

Swap deep-frying with baking or air-frying. This reduces the oil content while still giving your samosas a crispy and golden crust that helps satisfy your cravings without the extra calories.

2. Whole Wheat or Multigrain Crust

Using whole wheat or multigrain flour instead of refined flour helps to increase the fibre content. This makes samosas more filling and better for digestion, without changing the taste too much.

3. Filling

Not just potatoes, you can also add peas, carrots, spinach or even broccoli. These nutrient-rich veggies can add flavour, texture and vitamins, which can turn the samosa into a wholesome snack.

4. Protein Boost

Mix in paneer, chickpeas or lentils with the filling. This can help balance the carbs with protein, which can make samosas more satisfying and even suitable as a light meal.

5. Seasoning

Cut down on heavy salt and use spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric and chilli for bold flavour. These not only improves taste but also provides digestive and anti-inflammatory benefits.

