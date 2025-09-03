7 healthy food swaps to enjoy Indian festive treats without guilt Festivals in India mean sweets and snacks—but not guilt. Here are 7 healthy swaps for laddoos, pakoras, kheer and more, so you can celebrate flavourfully and freely.

New Delhi:

Each of us is well aware of how festivals in India aren’t truly festivals without the special Indian dishes. Picture an Indian festival without a variety of sweets and savoury snacks like laddoos, fried pakoras, kachoris, and even rich gravies. How empty would that be? But along with joy and laughter, the season often leaves behind bloating, guilt, and an extra notch on the belt.

However, there is some good news! You don’t have to give up your favourites to stay healthy. Festive treats can be delicious and enjoyable without being a burden on the body with a few thoughtful and healthy modifications. Keep the excess away with the following simple and efficient swaps you can make during festivities.

Also read: How to make modak with rice flour at home for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

7 healthy swaps for Indian festive eating

1. Fried pakoras → air-fried or baked pakoras

No desi gathering is complete without crunchy pakoras. Instead of deep-frying, try air-frying or baking them. They stay crisp and tasty with a fraction of the oil. Using besan (gram flour) with spinach, onions, or paneer keeps them protein-rich too.

2. Gulab jamun → baked or jaggery-sweetened jamuns

Gulab jamun is the king of Indian desserts, but it’s also dripping with sugar syrup. Swap refined sugar with jaggery or palm sugar, and try baking instead of frying. The result? A guilt-free treat that still melts in your mouth.

3. White rice kheer → millet or oats kheer

Kheer is festive comfort in a bowl. Make it healthier by using foxtail millet or oats instead of white rice. Sweeten with dates or stevia, and top with nuts. You get the same creamy texture but with more fibre and nutrients.

Also read: Muskmelon kheer recipe: Follow these easy steps to make this mouth-watering dish at home in summer

4. Deep-fried samosas → baked whole wheat samosas

That irresistible triangular parcel can still be your party hero. Use whole wheat dough, stuff it with spiced peas and sweet potatoes, and bake instead of frying. Crispy edges, spicy filling, and none of the greasy fingers.

5. Creamy gravies → cashew or curd-based gravies

For gravies such as shahi paneer or butter masala, forgo the traditional cream and butter. A blend of curd, melon seeds, or cashews can be tenderly whipped to the desired finish with the dish and deliver a calorie-reduced alternative. Let the spices work their magic.

6. Soda or colas → spiced buttermilk or nimbu pani

Festivals often mean bottles of cola at every house. Swap them for chilled chaas with roasted jeera or a refreshing nimbu pani with honey. Hydrating, digestive-friendly, and infinitely more Indian.

7. Refined flour sweets → atta or multigrain ladoos

Unlike the mithai shops filled with sugar-laden sweets, besan and ragi ladoos, along with atta laddoos, offer a nutrient-rich alternative. Roast in ghee for flavour, add jaggery for sweetness, and garnish with almonds. They store well and keep your energy stable.

Festive food doesn’t have to be a health nightmare. Jaggery replacing sugar, millet standing in for refined flour, baking in place of frying—these smart, subtle swaps allow you to save your health while not letting go of the cherished flavours or customs. Because in the end, celebrating is about being happy, not wearing a burden. And when guilt-free is as delicious as delight, that’s a celebration indeed.