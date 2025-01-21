Winter breakfast ideas: Start your day with these healthy, nutrient-rich smoothies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Start the day with these healthy, nutrient-rich smoothies

Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day, however, a lot of people tend to skip breakfast. This could be due to various reasons such as time constraints and busy mornings among others. One might also not be interested in eating the same food every day and hence, they tend to avoid it altogether. While it is not a healthy practice, you can opt for different types of foods, one of which is smoothies.

Smoothies are easy to make and don't take much time. Moreover, you can also make different types of smoothies so that you don't have to eat the same thing every day. Here are some healthy and nutrient-rich smoothies that you can consume for breakfast.

Green Power Smoothie

This smoothie has fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals and it helps in digestion and heart health. It also provides you with sustained energy. Blend 1 cup of spinach, 1/2 avocado, 1 small banana, 1 tbsp chia seeds, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any milk of choice) and 1 tsp honey (optional) and your smoothie is ready.

Berry Smoothie

This smoothie is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and healthy fats. It also helps to boost your immune functions and supports healthy skin. Blend 1 cup of mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries), 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt (or non-dairy yoghurt), 1 tbsp flaxseeds, 1 tbsp almond butter and 1 cup water or coconut water and your smoothie will be done.

Protein Smoothie

This smoothie gives you vitamin C, protein and healthy fats which help in muscle recovery and hydration. Blend 1/2 cup pineapple chunks, 1/2 cup mango chunks, 1 scoop plant-based protein powder (or whey protein), 1 tbsp coconut oil or coconut milk and 1 cup unsweetened coconut water and your smoothie is ready.

Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

This smoothie is a good source of fibre and protein. It helps to keep you full for longer and supports heart health and digestion. Blend 1/4 cup rolled oats, 1/2 banana, 1 tbsp peanut butter or almond butter, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk and 1 tbsp chia seeds and your smoothie is ready.

Avocado & Citrus Smoothie

This smoothie has vitamin C and healthy fats. It can promote skin health, improve immunity and keep you hydrated. Blend 1/2 avocado, 1 orange, peeled, 1/2 cup pineapple or kiwi (optional for added flavour), 1 tbsp hemp seeds or chia seeds and 1 cup unsweetened coconut water and your smoothie is ready.

