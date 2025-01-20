What is coconut cream 'dirty soda'? Know how to make this new drink at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to make coconut cream 'dirty soda'.

If you enjoy soda, you have undoubtedly heard about "dirty sodas," a novel take on soft beverages that initially attracted international notice following the release of Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Although the show centres on a group of Mormon influencers in Salt Lake City, Utah, as they deal with a sex scandal, the public's attention has been drawn to the dirty soda craze.

Coconut cream 'dirty soda' is one of the refreshingly delicious drinks that have been quite popular in the recent past. This unique drink combines the creaminess of coconut cream with the fizzy goodness of soda, creating a perfect blend of flavours. But what exactly is coconut cream dirty soda? Let's dive in and explore this tasty beverage.

Origin of coconut cream dirty soda

Coconut cream dirty soda is a drink that originated in Utah. However, a similar idea known as doodh soda has long been well-liked in Pakistan and India. This drink is a peculiar yet pleasant combination of milk and lemon-lime soda. It offers a variation on the classic fizzy drinks you are familiar with, and it is bubbly, milky, and slightly sour.

How to make coconut cream dirty soda

In a popular reel, chef Saloni Kukreja, who is a fan, even shared a comprehensive recipe for her version of the dirty soda. This might be the ideal recipe for a home party you're throwing this holiday season or if you're just searching for a new cocktail to try. How to make your own is as follows:

Ingredients:

3/4th of a can of Diet Coke

1/4th cup coconut cream

1/2 tbsp lime juice

Lots of ice

Directions:

Pour the Diet Coke first into an ice-filled glass. Stir everything together after adding the coconut cream and lime juice, but do not mix. The outcome? A delicious, creamy, and bubbly drink with the most unique texture!

Variations and Tips

The variations for coconut cream dirty soda are endless. Feel free to use different types of soda, throw in some fresh strawberries or mangoes, or even add a splash of your favourite booze for that extra boozy kick.

ALSO READ: Love eating onion soaked in vinegar? Know benefits and how to make it at home