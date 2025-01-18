Love eating onion soaked in vinegar? Know benefits and how to make it at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the benefits of having onions soaked in vinegar.

Whenever we go out to a hotel or restaurant, we get onions soaked in vinegar with food. This sour-tasting onion tastes very delicious. But do you know that it not only enhances the taste of food but is also very beneficial for our health? You must be aware of the health benefits of onion. But, when onion is mixed with vinegar, it becomes even more beneficial. Vinegar onions contain many nutrients like vitamins, folate, fibre, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium. At the same time, it is rich in anti-allergic, anti-oxidant and anti-carcinogenic properties. Eating onions mixed with vinegar is beneficial in cholesterol, sugar, infection and digestive problems. Eating vinegar onions daily also strengthens the body's immunity, which helps in fighting many diseases. If you want to stay healthy, then definitely consume onions soaked in vinegar with food.

Control blood sugar level

Consuming onion mixed with vinegar helps in controlling sugar. Onion contains allyl propyl disulfide, which helps in controlling blood sugar levels. Apart from this, research conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information has revealed that consuming white vinegar helps in controlling sugar. If you have diabetes, then start eating onions by dipping them in vinegar.

Boost immunity

Eating vinegared onions boosts immunity. It contains many properties like phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants, which help in increasing immunity. Vinegared onions have anti-allergic properties, which help the body fight many types of infections. Consume vinegared onions to boost the body's immunity.

Reduce the level of bad cholesterol

Consuming onion with vinegar helps in reducing the level of bad cholesterol. A study by the Chinese University of Hong Kong has confirmed that eating onions dipped in vinegar reduces the level of bad cholesterol in the body. Apart from this, eating onions dipped in vinegar daily helps in increasing the level of good cholesterol (HDL).

Beneficial in reducing digestive problems

Eating vinegared onions is beneficial for digestive problems. It contains fibre, probiotics and gut-friendly enzymes, which help in relieving digestive problems. Eating vinegared onions is beneficial for problems like constipation, gas and diarrhoea. If you want to strengthen your digestive system, then definitely eat vinegared onions.

Reduces the risk of cancer

By consuming onion mixed with vinegar reduces the risk of prostrate cancer. Studies published in the journal of the National Cancer Institute show that regular consumption of vegetables like garlic and onion can help reduce the risk of prostate cancer in men. At the same time, some research has revealed that eating onions with vinegar helps prevent stomach and breast cancer.

How to make vinegared onions

To make vinegar onions, wash and peel 10-15 red small onions. Now make four cuts in them with a knife, but do not cut them completely. Now mix half a bowl of white vinegar and a cup of water in a glass jar. Put the onions in it. If you want, you can also add ginger, green chillies and beetroot to it. Add salt according to taste and mix well. Keep this jar at room temperature for 3-4 days. Keep shaking the jar in between. After this, eat the vinegar onions and store them in the fridge.

ALSO READ: Flour bugs? Follow these tricks to get rid of them instantly