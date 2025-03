Mukhtar Ansari's shooter Anuj Kanaujia killed in UP STF encounter in Jharkhand Kanaujia, who had a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head, was killed after a fierce gunfight, during which around 20 rounds were fired.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) achieved a major success in its crackdown on the associates of slain mafia don Mukhtar Ansari. On Saturday, UP STF gunned down Mukhtar Ansari’s sharpshooter Anuj Kanaujia in an encounter in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.