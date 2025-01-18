Flour bugs? Follow these tricks to get rid of them instantly

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to get rid of flour bugs.

Cleaning the kitchen and storing food items properly is every person's priority. But at times, things start to spoil due to heat and humidity. Flour is one of those items that is prone to insects. White bugs commonly known as floor mites start appearing in flour. This not only seems unhygienic but ignoring it can also be harmful to health.

If you see white bugs in your flour, then there is no need to worry. In this article, we will tell you some easy and effective tricks, with the help of which you can make the flour reusable and know the ways to prevent these bugs in future.

Reasons for the arrival of flour bugs

If the flour is kept in a place where there is moisture or excessive heat, then the chances of insects growing increase. Flour kept for a long time slowly starts to spoil and insects can come in it. If the flour is not kept in an airtight container, then it becomes a favourable environment for insects. Sometimes insects already present in the house can come to flour from other food items.

Home remedies to get rid of white insects in flour

Place under sunlight: Spread the flour on a clean cotton cloth and keep it in bright sunlight. The heat of the sun kills bugs and removes moisture. After keeping it in the sun, sieve the flour, cool it in the shade and then fill it in a container.

Add cloves: The use of cloves is a natural and traditional remedy to protect flour from insects. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties present in cloves keep insects away from the flour and eliminate the possibility of their growth. Putting 5-6 cloves in the flour container can prevent insect infestation.

The pungent aroma of cloves helps ward off insects while keeping the flour fresh and safe. This is an easy, economical and chemical-free method that you can use for a long time. Make sure the container is dry and clean so that the cloves can retain their effect for a longer time.

Use salt: Adding a little whole salt to the flour container not only helps absorb moisture but also reduces the chances of insects breeding in the flour. This property of salt creates an uncomfortable environment for insects, preventing them from entering the flour. This is an easy, cheap and natural way to keep your flour fresh and safe for a long time. However, use salt in limited quantities and keep replacing it from time to time so that it remains effective.

Keep it in the fridge: If you notice a small amount of insects in the flour, instead of wasting it, adopt a simple and effective solution. Put the flour in a clean and dry airtight bag and freeze it for a few hours. The cold temperature kills the insects and stops them from increasing in numbers. After removing it from the fridge, let the flour soften a little at room temperature and then sift it through a fine sieve. This removes the bugs and their residue. After sifting, store the flour in a dry airtight container. This method is not only effective but also helps in reusing the flour safely.

Use vacuum packing: Vacuum packing is an effective technique in which the air is removed from the flour and it is completely sealed. Through this process, oxygen is not able to reach inside the container or packet, which is necessary for the growth of insects. The lack of oxygen stops the growth of insects, due to which the flour remains fresh and safe for a long time.

This method is especially useful for those who buy flour in large quantities or want to store it for a long time. You can use special machines for vacuum packing, or buy pre-packed vacuum flour available in the market.

Use cinnamon: Cinnamon has natural anti-bacterial and anti-insect properties, which prevent insects from growing in flour. Its aroma and properties help keep insects away from flour. Putting 1-2 cinnamon sticks in the flour container not only protects against insects but also gives a mild fragrance to the flour. This is an effective and chemical-free remedy, which helps in keeping the flour fresh and safe for a long time.

