IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans make light work of Mumbai Indians, secure comfortable win in Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans secured a brilliant win against Mumbai Indians in game 9 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. After posting 196 runs on the board, GT bowled brilliantly to limit MI in the clash. The teams locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Game 9 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Gujarat Titans taking on Mumbai Indians. Both sides faced off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29, and the clash began with Gujarat coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Gujarat came out to bat, and openers Shubman Gill along with Sai Sudharsan put in excellent performances with the bat. Gill amassed 38 runs, with Sudharsan scoring 63 runs in 41 deliveries. Furthermore, Jos Buttler added 39 runs on the board as GT posted a total of 196 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for MI, Hardik Pandya was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju took one wicket each. Aiming to chase down the target, Mumbai Indians got off to a horrid start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton departed on scores of eight and six, respectively. After the first two wickets, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav put in excellent performances with the bat, scoring 39 and 48 runs, respectively.

However, after the partnership, none of the other batters amounted to much. Robin Minz departed on just three runs, with Hardik Pandya adding 11 runs on the board. Gujarat Titans put in an exceptional performance with the ball in the second innings and made sure that the MI batters are not able to go big. Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore bowled exceptionally well, staying highly economical and taking wickets at regular intervals.

Despite Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav building a strong foundation in the second innings, due to the lack of support from the other batters, Mumbai Indians succumbed to a loss. Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner attempted to push their side closer to a win, scoring 18* runs each. Eventually, Gujarat Titans won the clash at home by 36 runs.