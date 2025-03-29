Saif Ali Khan hotel brawl case: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court says, 'we saw someone barging...' Bollywood actor Amrita Arora testified in the 2012 Saif Ali Khan hotel brawl case, revealing that an NRI businessman barged into their enclosure before the alleged altercation. Saif, accused of assault, maintains he acted in self-defense.

Bollywood actor Amrita Arora Ladak appeared as a witness in court on Saturday in the 2012 assault case involving actor Saif Ali Khan. The case stems from an alleged altercation at a five-star hotel, where Khan was accused of attacking NRI businessman Iqbal Sharma and his father-in-law, Raman Patel.

Witness account of the incident

Arora, who was part of the dinner group with Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and other friends, told the court that the hotel had allotted them a private enclosure. While they were dining, Sharma allegedly entered and began shouting at them.

"We saw someone barging into our enclosure, speaking in a loud, aggressive voice, and telling us to keep quiet. We were all shocked. Saif immediately stood up and apologised," Arora said.

She further testified that Sharma initially left but later returned and physically confronted Khan. "When Saif went to the washroom, we heard loud voices, including his. Moments later, Sharma came back and hit him," she added, stating that the group intervened to separate them.

Police version and charges

According to police, Sharma had objected to the loud chatter of the actor and his friends, which led to the altercation. Sharma alleged that Khan punched him, fracturing his nose, and that Khan and his friends also assaulted his father-in-law.

Saif, however, has maintained that Sharma provoked the fight with abusive language directed at the women in the group.

Saif Ali Khan and his two friends, Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi, have been charge-sheeted under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt. The case continues to be heard in court..

