'Operation Brahma': Indian Navy deploys two warships, field hospital for Myanmar relief mission India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to provide emergency assistance to Myanmar following a deadly earthquake. Two naval ships carrying 40 tonnes of relief supplies have set sail, while a 118-member army field hospital and NDRF teams have been deployed.

In a swift humanitarian response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, India has launched ‘Operation Brahma,’ dispatching two naval ships and deploying a 118-member army field hospital to assist in relief and rescue efforts. The operation, named after the Hindu god of creation, underscores India’s commitment to supporting its neighbor in rebuilding efforts.

Naval ships set sail with relief material

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), two Indian naval ships carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid set sail for Myanmar on Saturday. These ships, INS Satpura and INS Savitri, are expected to reach Yangon by March 31. Two additional naval ships are also being prepared for deployment under the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The first ship carrying 10 tonnes of relief supplies departed in the early hours, followed by the second in the afternoon. The aid includes tents, blankets, medicines, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets, and kitchen sets.

Indian Army field hospital to provide emergency medical care

A 118-member medical team from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, has been deployed to Myanmar. The Airborne Angels Task Force, known for its expertise in medical and surgical care during disasters, will set up a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre in Mandalay.

The facility will be equipped to handle:

Trauma cases and emergency surgeries

General medical treatment for affected communities

Support for Myanmar’s strained healthcare system

Aircraft carrying relief supplies and NDRF team deployed

India has also sent multiple Indian Air Force aircraft with relief materials and rescue teams:

The first aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of aid took off at 3 AM from Hindon Air Force Base and landed in Yangon by 8 AM (IST).

Two aircraft with 80 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel and a canine squad have been dispatched to Nay Pyi Taw for search and rescue operations.

Two additional aircraft carrying medical personnel and supplies will depart from Agra later in the day.

PM Modi speaks to Myanmar's senior general

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to convey India’s condolences and solidarity. Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to providing all necessary relief and rescue assistance.

Myanmar earthquake: Over 1,000 lives lost

The high-intensity earthquake that struck Myanmar and neighboring Thailand has resulted in over 1,002 deaths and widespread destruction of buildings, roads, and bridges. The Indian Embassy in Myanmar is actively coordinating relief efforts, with no reports of casualties among the Indian community so far.

'Operation Brahma' – India's role as a 'first responder'

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India’s track record as a “first responder” in disaster situations. He cited past humanitarian efforts, including Operation Dost in 2023 for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria, and Cyclone Yagi relief operations in Myanmar.

Jaiswal emphasised, "When we say ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family), we mean it through our actions. We are humbled to extend support to Myanmar in this difficult time."

What's next?

Two more naval ships will be dispatched soon.

The NDRF team will begin search and rescue operations in Nay Pyi Taw.

The Indian Army’s medical team will establish the field hospital in Mandalay.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar will continue coordinating relief efforts and assisting Indian nationals.

With Operation Brahma in full swing, India once again steps up as a reliable humanitarian ally, extending a helping hand to Myanmar in its hour of crisis.