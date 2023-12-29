Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE White Guava vs Pink Guava: Which is more beneficial for health?

Guava is a fruit that is not only cheap but is also everyone's favorite. Guava is sweet and sour and is a very beneficial fruit for the stomach. There are some nutrients present in it, which protect you from many types of diseases. Experts also always ask to include seasonal fruits in the diet. However, some people remain confused about the variety of guava and whether it is more beneficial to eat guava with white pulp or pink.

Nutrients present in guava

Guava is rich in nutrients like antimicrobial, antifungal, vitamin C, K, B6, folate, niacin, anti-diabetic, anti-diarrheal, iron, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, zinc, copper, carbohydrate, dietary fiber, etc. It prevents stomach-related problems. Eating guava does not cause problems like constipation. Being a dietary fiber, it controls blood sugar levels. In such a situation, diabetic patients must consume guava.

What is the difference between white and pink guava?

Pink guava has a high water content. Contains less sugar and starch. Vitamin C and seeds are low or seedless. If you drink this as a drink, you will feel good. Whereas white guava contains more sugar, starch, vitamin C, and more seeds. White pulp guava has a high amount of antioxidants and pink guava has even more of these elements.

Pink guava contains an organic pigment called carotenoid. This pigment gives the red color to carrots and tomatoes. The concentration of carotenoids varies in different varieties of guavas. On this basis, they range in color from white, to light pink to dark pink. At the same time, the carotenoid content of white guava is insufficient to give color to its pulp. Also, there is a slight difference in the taste of white and pink guava.

These compounds give red, orange, and yellow color to fruits and vegetables. Carotenoids and polyphenol compounds give a pink color to pink guava pulp. On the other hand, white guava does not contain enough carotenoids and polyphenols.

Health benefits of eating guava

Helps in reducing blood sugar levels Promotes heart health Provides relief from cramps, stomach aches, etc. occurring during periods It is very good for the digestive system Can prove effective in weight loss Contains anti-cancer elements Strengthens immunity Eating guava keeps the skin healthy

