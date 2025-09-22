Sabudana, potatoes and more: The vrat foods you need to limit this Navratri Many people go overboard with sabudana, potatoes, or packaged vrat snacks during Navratri fasts. Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shares common food mistakes to avoid for better energy, balanced nutrition, and a healthier fasting experience this Navratri.

Most devotees observe a fast during Navratri, forgoing ordinary foods such as wheat, rice, lentils, and meat. They opt for vrat-friendly foods such as sabudana, potatoes, and special flour instead. Fasting is inherent in devotion, but it's equally important to make your vrat diet healthy and energising too.

In a recent Instagram update, nutritionist Kiran Kukreja pointed out some of the most frequent Navratri fasting errors that people commit, and why steering clear of them is important for your body.

Don't make these food mistakes during Navratri fast

1. Overdoing sabudana

Sabudana is a versatile ingredient that finds its way into khichdi, dosas, tikkis, and so on. However, Kiran warns against overusing it: "It is largely starch, which can cause a spike in sugar and make you feel exhausted soon." One needs to balance it while adding it to meals.

2. Skipping protein balance

As lentils, legumes, and non-vegetarian items are not eaten during vrat, the protein consumption tends to decrease. Most vrat dishes end up being carb and fat-heavy, which, as Kiran points out, can make “you feel drained quickly.” Incorporating nuts, seeds, and dairy can help bridge the gap.

3. Assuming vrat chips and namkeens are safe

Packaged snacks labelled as vrat-friendly aren’t always as healthy as they seem. Kiran explained that “most packaged vrat snacks are fried in poor quality oils, which defeats the purpose of fasting.” Moderation is essential, even with vrat-labelled foods.

4. Relying on potatoes for every meal

Potatoes are the star of many vrat recipes, from aloo tikkis to sabudana khichdi. But using them as the base ingredient at every meal may lead to sugar spikes. Kiran warns that “vrat recipes are already loaded with starch, and potatoes can make it worse.” Pairing them with fibre-rich vegetables is a smarter option.

5. Not rotating ingredients

Limited vrat options often tempt people to repeat the same recipes. However, sticking to kuttu cheela or samak rice daily can cause nutritional gaps and cravings. “Rotating ingredients ensures variety and better nutrient balance,” Kiran advised.

Navratri fasting is as much about health as it is about devotion. By avoiding these common mistakes: too much sabudana, potato-heavy meals, and reliance on packaged snacks, and by balancing protein and rotating ingredients, you can make your vrat diet both nourishing and spiritually fulfilling.

