Navratri 2025 bhog: Foods, fruits and offerings for nine goddesses and what to avoid

Sharadiya Navratri will begin on September 22, 2025, and devotees across India will worship the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga with great devotion. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a specific form of Maa Durga, and devotees prepare special offerings of food, sweets, and fruits to please the goddess.

However, Hindu scriptures and traditions also specify some strict rules about what should not be offered to Goddess Durga during Navratri. Along with following a pure Satvik diet at home, devotees are expected to avoid certain fruits and ingredients in offerings. Let’s look at the rules of Navratri bhog and the fruits that should never be placed before Maa Durga.

Rules related to offerings during Navratri

Worshippers must eat and offer only Satvik food—avoid onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol.

Food should always be freshly cooked and offered to the goddess before being consumed.

Devotees observing fasts should eat at night only after making the offering to Maa Durga.

On each day of Navratri, a different bhog is offered to the nine forms of Navdurga.

Favourite offerings of the nine forms of Goddess Durga

Shailputri: Almond pudding, ghee-based sweets Brahmacharini: Sugar candy, sugar Chandraghanta: Kheer Kushmanda: Malpua Skandamata: Bananas Katyayani: Honey or honey products Kaalratri: Jaggery or jaggery-based foods Mahagauri: Coconut or coconut-based items Siddhidatri: Gram, halwa-puri

Fruits you should not offer during Navratri

Certain fruits are considered inauspicious for Navratri puja and should be avoided:

Lemon

Tamarind

Dry coconut (without tuft)

Pear

Figs

Stale or rotten fruits

Instead, offer fresh and auspicious fruits such as:

Pomegranate

Wood apple (bel)

Mango

Custard apple (sitaphal)

Water chestnut (singhara)

Whole coconut with tuft

Navratri is not only about fasting and devotion but also about observing discipline in worship. By following the rules of bhog offerings and avoiding certain fruits, devotees can ensure that their puja is complete and auspicious. With sincere devotion and the right offerings, Maa Durga blesses her devotees with health, prosperity, and happiness.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

