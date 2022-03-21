Tasty and healthy ways to use cucumber in your diet during summers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Cucumber is inexpensive, packed with water and helps to detoxify your body overall body. It is an excellent coolant. This cool and crisp energizing green will stave off problems of constipation; enhance your immunity and tame inflammation while also calming sunburn. Along with cleansing your body, the presence of silicon and sulphur in cucumber is excellent to support hair growth and volume. Listed below are some tasty and healthy ways to consume cucumber:

Make a crunchy bowl

Toss some lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, celery, and cucumbers together, and top with fat-free or low-fat dressing. Make a bowl full of it and give away the chips and tortillas you have been binge eating for so long.

Cucumber lemonade

While cucumbers are most adored in summers for their cooling effect and they also make a refreshing drink. The freshness of cucumbers with lime soda is surely something you wouldn't want to miss. Muddle cucumber and lime juice with a few mint leaves. Pour the mixture in a glass with 2-3 ice cubes, and honey if needed. Add soda or sparkling water to the brim and mix. Garnish them with a fruit slice and mint leaves to make them festive ready!

Cucumber and Watermelon salad

All you need is a small Cucumber, Watermelon cubes, a cup of Feta cheese, soaked couscous, olive oil chopped parsley, salt and crushed pepper. Wash, dry and cut the cucumber into 2-inch height and scoop out the seed a little bit cand carve the cucumber from the sides in the skin. Now mix the soaked couscous, parsley, salt and pepper in a small mixing bowl and fill this mixture into the scooped cucumber. Same way, scoop the watermelon cubes from the centre and fill in the prepared couscous mix. Top the couscous with crumbled feta and you're good to go.

Chaat basket

Take six slices bread, 2 tbsp oil and half tsp chaat masala. For filling, take some chopped cucumber, mix it with some sprouts, add spices of your choice. Don't forget to add 2-3 tbsp imli ki meethi chutney.

Boil moong sprouts with half tsp salt, a pinch of haldi in 1 cup water for 5 min. Strain. Take a cookie cutter or a steel glass and cut out a round. Repeat with all slices. Keep the bread round on a rolling board. With the help of a rolling pin (belan), press applying pressure and roll out the round thinly. Mix chat masala with oil. Apply on both sides of the bread rounds with a brush. In a muffin tray place the cut out bread. Grill the bread baskets in the oven for 10 minutes or till light brown on the edges. Mix sprouts with cucumber and, add chat masala. Add 2-3 tbsp meethi chutney. At the time of serving, fill the baskets with the filling.

Classic sliced salad

If you don't want to put in too much effort, you can always slice cucumbers and add them to your plate of lunch or dinner. You can also make it your on-the-go snack.

-- with IANS inputs