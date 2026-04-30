How does Sundar Pichai get protein as a vegetarian? 3 breakfast items he swears by

New Delhi:

Global leaders often end up shaping how people think about discipline, work and even daily habits. For many young professionals, routines followed by top executives are not just interesting, they feel worth copying. There’s always that curiosity around how they start their day.

One such figure is Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. Known for his calm leadership style and clear thinking, his daily routine is surprisingly simple. He wakes up between 6:30 and 7:00 am and prefers a slow, unhurried start. In a conversation with Kara Swisher on “On with Kara Swisher”, he mentioned that he likes to read multiple physical newspapers in the morning instead of scrolling through screens. It’s a quiet start. Very intentional.

3 breakfast foods Sundar Pichai swears by

Sundar Pichai’s breakfast is simple and consistent. It includes tea, an omelette and toast. Speaking about his routine, he said, “I grew up in India, so for me my morning chai, which is very English, is important and as I am vegetarian, I need to get my protein, hence I take omelette with toast.”

Tea

Tea, or chai, is a staple in many Indian households. It is typically made by boiling water with tea leaves, then adding milk, sugar and spices like cardamom or black pepper. The mixture is allowed to brew for a few minutes before being strained and served.

It’s a simple process but deeply rooted in everyday culture. While milk tea is the most common, many also prefer lighter versions made with different leaves or herbs.

Omelette

Eggs are widely known as a strong source of protein, which makes them a practical breakfast option. An omelette is made by beating eggs and cooking them in a pan, often with added ingredients.

Usually, the eggs are whisked with a bit of salt and pepper, then poured onto a heated pan. As they begin to set, fillings like onions, tomatoes, green chillies, cheese or herbs can be added. Once cooked, the omelette is folded and served.

There are several variations, from plain to masala, cheese or vegetable. Over time, newer versions have also come in, with added ingredients like olives or lettuce, making it both filling and adaptable.

Toast

Toast is one of the simplest breakfast items out there. It is made by browning slices of bread using a toaster, pan or even an open flame.

Different types of bread can be used, including white, multigrain or sourdough. The slices are heated until crisp and golden. It can be eaten plain or topped with spreads.

Common options include butter, jam, cheese or even avocado. Toast is also often paired with other foods, making it a flexible part of a meal.

ALSO READ: What you should not eat for breakfast: From processed meats to flavoured yoghurt, know here

It’s a routine that feels simple but deliberate. Nothing over the top, just things that work. And maybe that’s the point. Consistency over complexity.